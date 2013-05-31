May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital Power Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BB/IND 450 Affirmed Ltd A4+ (enhanced from INR350m) Capital Power Infrastructure Non-FB WC limits IND BB/IND 1500 Affirmed Ltd A4+ (enhanced from INR600m) ILD Millenium Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+/IND 100 Affirmed A4 ILD Millenium Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND B+ 450 Affirmed Indraprastha Power Generation FB WC facility IND A-/IND 1250 Assigned Co. Ltd A2+ Indraprastha Power Generation Non-FB WC facility IND A-/IND 400 Assigned Co. Ltd A2+ Jupiter Trust A Jan 13 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 4366.9 Assigned Jupiter Trust A Jan 13 second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 185.6 Assigned facility Pragati Power Corporation Ltd FB WC facility IND A-/IND 2000 Assigned A2+ Pragati Power Corporation Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A-/IND 2500 Assigned A2+ Spectra Isp Network Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn Spectra Isp Network Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B+ 200 Withdrawn Ubico Networks Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BB- 200 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)