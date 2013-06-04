Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Alloys And Power Ltds Non-FB WC limits IND A3 970 Upgraded from IND A4+ Emc Ltds Non-FB limits IND A2+ 24100 Affirmed (enhanced from INR16,591m): Gridco Ltds Non-FB limits IND A2 1750 assigned Om Anand Exports (Oae) FB limits IND A4. 170 Affirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. ST Bk loans IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Ltds (Stfc) Shriram Transport Finance Co. ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed Ltds (Stfc) Visakha Trades (Vt) Non-FB WC limit IND A4 15 Affirmed (reduced from INR30m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Alloys And Power Ltds Long-TL IND BBB- 2150.8 Upgraded from IND BB+ (reduced from INR2,836.7m) Adhunik Alloys And Power Ltds FB WC limits IND BBB- 1160 Upgraded from IND BB+ (enhanced from INR750m) Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltds TL IND BBB- 41.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR41.3m) Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltds FB Fac IND BBB- / 95 Affirmed IND A3 Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltds Non-FB Bk Fac IND BBB- / 37.5 Affirmed IND A3 Emc Ltds Long-TL IND A- 1992.2 Affirmed (enhanced from INR690m): Emc Ltds FB limits IND A- 2000 Affirmed enhanced from INR1,250m): Gridco Ltds Bk loans IND BBB+ 313.4 assigned Gridco Ltds secured overdraft IND BBB+ 2250 assigned Shirke Infrastructure (Sinfra) TL IND BBB-. 10000 Assigned Shirke Recreation Enterprise TL IND BB. 928.9 Assigned (Sre) Shriram Transport Finance Co. LT NCD programme IND AA 55000 Affirmed Ltds (Stfc) Shriram Transport Finance Co. LT Bk loans IND AA 120000 Affirmed Ltds (Stfc) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Lower Tier II Sub-debt IND AA 12000 Affirmed Ltds (Stfc) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Term deposit rating IND tAA - Affirmed Ltds (Stfc) Sundaram Textiles Ltds TL IND BBB- 89.9 Affirmed (reduced from INR119m) Sundaram Textiles Ltds FB Fac IND BBB- / 110 Affirmed IND A3 Sundaram Textiles Ltds non-FB Fac IND BBB- / 50 Affirmed IND A3 Visakha Trades (Vt) TL IND B+ 27.44 Affirmed (reduced from INR62.95m) Visakha Trades (Vt) FB WC limit IND B+ / IND 30 Affirmed A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)