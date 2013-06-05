Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Tea & Exports Ltds Non-FB limits IND A4+ 110 Assigned (ATEL) (enhanced from INR60m) Cosmo Films Ltds (CFL) Non-FB working-capital IND A1 1600 Affirmed limits (enhanced from INR1,440m) Cosmo Films Ltds (CFL) CP IND A1 100 Affirmed (within fund-based limits) Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A2+ 10 Assigned Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Tea & Exports Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / 240 Assigned (Atel) IND A4+ (reduced from INR300m) Cosmo Films Ltds (CFL) LT Bk loans IND A- 3078 Affirmed (reduced from INR3,149.8m) Cosmo Films Ltds (CFL) LT debt IND A- (exp) 600 Assigned Cosmo Films Ltds (CFL) FB working-capital limits IND A- / IND 2650 Affirmed A1 enhanced from INR2,450m) Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt. TL IND BBB+ 20.7 Assigned Ltd. Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt. FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 450 Assigned Ltd. IND A2+ Jorbat Shillong Expressway Subordinated loans IND BBB 400 Affirmed Ltds (JSEL) Jorbat Shillong Expressway Senior LT rupee loans IND BBB+ 7000 Affirmed Ltds (JSEL) Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd CC/ WC demand loan IND A 400 Affirmed (TMML) (enhanced from INR150m)*: Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd Bill discounting facility IND A 2250 Affirmed (TMML) (enhanced from INR750m) Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd New TL IND A 2430 Assigned (TMML) Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd TL IND A 450 withdrawn (TMML) Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd LOC/BG/buyers credit IND A / IND 600 Affirmed (TMML) A1 reduced from INR750m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)