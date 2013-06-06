Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sai Infosystem India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 3760 Assigned Sai Infosystem India Ltd Performance-based IND A2 698.9 Assigned guarantee Sai Infosystem India Ltd Non-FB limit IND A2(exp) 4000 Assigned Atrium Infocomm Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2(SO) 252 Assigned Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Affirmed (reduced from INR50m) Tata Projects Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 300 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sai Infosystem India Ltd FB limit IND 2000 Assigned BBB+(exp) Sai Infosystem India Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1294.3 Assigned Sai Infosystem India Ltd FB CC limits IND BBB+ 3760 Assigned Sai Infosystem India Ltd credit exposure limit IND BBB+/ 3.7 Assigned IND A2 Atrium Infocomm Pvt Ltd TL IND 240 Assigned BBB+(SO) Atrium Infocomm Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits: IND BBB+(SO) 480 Assigned Eternal Heart Care Centre And LT Bk loans IND B+ 6000 Withdrawn Research Institute Pvt Ltd M P K Steels India Pvt Ltd LT debt IND B+ 37.58 Affirmed M P K Steels India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 130 Affirmed IND A4 Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/ 70 Affirmed IND A4 (enhanced from INR50m) Tata Projects Ltd Non-FB WC limits(increased IND AA-/ 45000 Affirmed from INR35,000m) IND A1+ Tata Projects Ltd Partly convertible IND AA- 225 Withdrawn debenture issues Tata Projects Ltd FB WC limits (CC limits) IND AA- 900 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)