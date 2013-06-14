Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd (APPL) Non-FB limits IND A4+ 105 Assigned Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltds (RRPL) Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1750 Affirmed Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltds (RRPL) CP programme (carved out IND A1+ 200 Affirmed of WC Fac) TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A3 60 Assigned Ltd ZF Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 8 Upgraded from Ltds (ZFTVS) IND A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd (APPL) Long-TL IND BB- 2.4 Assigned Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd (APPL) FB WC limits IND BB- / 90 Assigned IND A4+ Raychem RPG Pvt Ltds (RRPL) Long-TL IND A+ 316.9 Affirmed (reduced from INR687.1m) Raychem RPG Pvt Ltds (RRPL) FB limits IND A+ / IND 1400 Affirmed A1+ TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt long-TL IND BBB- 41.1 Assigned Ltd TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- / 32.5 Assigned Ltd IND A3 Uco Banks (UCO) Upper Tier 2 subordinated IND A- 5000 Affirmed bonds Uco Banks (UCO) Perpetual Tier 1 bonds IND A- 2300 Affirmed Uco Banks (UCO) Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AA 2500 Affirmed bonds ZF Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt FB limits IND BBB / 70 Upgraded from Ltds (ZFTVS) IND A3+ IND BBB-/ IND A3 (increased from INR50m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)