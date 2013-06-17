Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archon Engicon Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 1600 Assigned Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 250 Assigned Rolta India Ltd Non-FB WC IND A1 4187.5 Assigned Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 170 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archon Engicon Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB- 1180 Assigned /IND A3 Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd TL IND BB 28.1 Assigned Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd FB CC limits IND BB 200 Assigned Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND C/IND A4 250 Assigned Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 191.1 Assigned Rolta India Ltd Rupee TL IND A+ 6650 Assigned Rolta India Ltd External commercial IND A+ 16461.5 Assigned borrowing TL Rolta India Ltd FB WC IND A+ 5000 Assigned STFCL DA Feb 2011-02 SLCF IND AA-(SO) 164.8 Upgraded from IND A+(SO) STFCL DA Feb 2011-02 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 574.5 Affirmed STFCL DA Mar 2011-01 SLCF IND AA(SO) 107 Upgraded from IND A(SO) STFCL DA Mar 2011-01 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 477.8 Affirmed STFCL DA Mar 2011-02 SLCF IND AA(SO) 126.6 Upgraded from IND A+(SO) STFCL DA Mar 2011-02 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 654.3 Affirmed STFCL DA Mar 2011-04 SLCF IND AA-(SO) 67.7 Upgraded from IND A+(SO) STFCL DA Mar 2011-04 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 184.1 Affirmed Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+/IND 50 Assigned Ltd A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)