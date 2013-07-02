Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AU Financiers (I) Ltd CP (CP) programme IND A1+(SO). 400 Assigned Crompton Greaves Ltd (CGL) CP IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed (carved out of fund-based limits) Crompton Greaves Ltd (CGL) Secured non-FB limits IND A1+ 25000 Affirmed Crompton Greaves Ltd (CGL) Derivative limits IND A1+ 660 Affirmed Crompton Greaves Ltd (CGL) Unsecured non-FB limits IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Orix Auto Infrastructure Short-TL IND A1+ 400 Affirmed Services Ltd (OAIS) (reduced from INR1,100m) Orix Auto Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND A1+ 100 Affirmed Services Ltd (OAIS) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crompton Greaves Ltd (CGL) Secured FB limits: IND AA 4000 Downgraded from IND AA+ Crompton Greaves Ltd (Cgl) TL IND AA+ 30.8 Withdrawn Orix Auto Infrastructure TL IND AA+ 3163.16 Upgraded from Services Ltd (OAIS) IND A+ (enhanced from INR1,641.65m) Orix Auto Infrastructure FB limits IND AA+ / 1800 Upgraded from Services Ltd (OAIS) IND A1+ IND A+/ Affirmed (reduced from INR1,873m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)