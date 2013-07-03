Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of Jul 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pec Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 54250 Affirmed (reduced from INR73.72bn) M/S Rashmi Motors Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 Assigned Perfect Alloy Components Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A2 2.5 Affirmed Ltd Sungro Seeds Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Webb India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 270 Assigned Webb India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 270 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pec Ltd FB limits IND A-/ 49850 Affirmed IND A2+ (reduced from INR59.57bn) Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd Long-TL IND D 192 Downgraded from IND B and reassigned at IND B- (increased from INR14.4m) Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd FB limits IND D 290 Downgraded from IND B and reassigned at IND B- (increased from INR265m) Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 150 Downgraded from IND A4 and reassigned at IND A4 Cosmas Research Lab Ltd Long-TL IND D 554.7 Assigned Cosmas Research Lab Ltd FB limits IND D 1300 Assigned Cosmas Research Lab Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 400 Assigned M/S Rashmi Motors Long-TL IND BB- 12 Assigned M/S Rashmi Motors FB limits IND BB- 48 Assigned Pan Time Finance Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND D 89.7 Assigned Perfect Alloy Components Pvt. TL outstanding IND BBB 68.9 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR112.4m) Perfect Alloy Components Pvt. FB WC limits IND BBB/ 215 Affirmed Ltd IND A2 (enhanced from INR205m) Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 184 Assigned Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB -/ 550 Assigned IND A3 Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB -/ 1000 Assigned IND A3 Sungro Seeds Ltd Long-TL (reduced from IND BB 469.7 Affirmed INR100m) Sungro Seeds Ltd FB limits IND BB 850 Affirmed Two Bhatia Group Entities FB limits IND BBB 200 Affirmed Two Bhatia Group Entities TL IND BBB 140 Affirmed Two Bhatia Group Entities FB limits IND BBB 100 Affirmed Webb India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 200 Assigned IND A3 Webb India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 200 Assigned IND A3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)