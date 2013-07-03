Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
Jul 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Pec Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 54250 Affirmed
(reduced from INR73.72bn)
M/S Rashmi Motors Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 Assigned
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A2 2.5 Affirmed
Ltd
Sungro Seeds Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Affirmed
Webb India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 270 Assigned
Webb India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 270 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Pec Ltd FB limits IND A-/ 49850 Affirmed
IND A2+
(reduced from INR59.57bn)
Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd Long-TL IND D 192 Downgraded
from IND B
and reassigned
at IND B-
(increased from INR14.4m)
Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd FB limits IND D 290 Downgraded
from IND B
and reassigned
at IND B-
(increased from INR265m)
Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 150 Downgraded
from IND A4
and reassigned
at IND A4
Cosmas Research Lab Ltd Long-TL IND D 554.7 Assigned
Cosmas Research Lab Ltd FB limits IND D 1300 Assigned
Cosmas Research Lab Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 400 Assigned
M/S Rashmi Motors Long-TL IND BB- 12 Assigned
M/S Rashmi Motors FB limits IND BB- 48 Assigned
Pan Time Finance Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND D 89.7 Assigned
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt. TL outstanding IND BBB 68.9 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR112.4m)
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt. FB WC limits IND BBB/ 215 Affirmed
Ltd IND A2
(enhanced from INR205m)
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 184 Assigned
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB -/ 550 Assigned
IND A3
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB -/ 1000 Assigned
IND A3
Sungro Seeds Ltd Long-TL (reduced from IND BB 469.7 Affirmed
INR100m)
Sungro Seeds Ltd FB limits IND BB 850 Affirmed
Two Bhatia Group Entities FB limits IND BBB 200 Affirmed
Two Bhatia Group Entities TL IND BBB 140 Affirmed
Two Bhatia Group Entities FB limits IND BBB 100 Affirmed
Webb India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 200 Assigned
IND A3
Webb India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 200 Assigned
IND A3
