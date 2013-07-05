Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atrium Infocomm Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 (SO) 252 Withdrawn (AIPL) Axis Finance Ltd CP (CP) programme IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Finolex Industries Ltd (FIL) Non-FB limits IND A1+ 12957.5 Assigned India Glycols Ltds (IGL) Non-FB limits IND A1 5500 Upgraded from IND A2+ (reduced from INR7,750m) Sai Infosystem (I) Ltd (SIPL) Non-FB limits IND A2 3730 Withdrawn Sai Infosystem (I) Ltd (SIPL) Performance-based IND A2 698.9 Withdrawn guarantee Sai Infosystem (I) Ltd (SIPL) Non-FB limit IND A2 (exp) 4000 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atrium Infocomm Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 480 Withdrawn (AIPL) (SO) Bharat Pvt Ltd(IBPL) WC Fac IND BBB 400 Assigned (exp) / IND A3+ (exp) Bharat Pvt Ltd(IBPL) FB WC limit IND BBB / 150 Assigned IND A3+ Bharat Pvt Ltd(IBPL) Non-FB WC limit IND BBB / 50 Assigned IND A3+ Finolex Industries Ltd (FIL) FB limits IND AA- 1000 Assigned Finolex Industries Ltd (FIL) NCDs IND AA- 1000 Assigned Finolex Industries Ltd (FIL) NCDs IND AA- 350 Assigned India Glycols Ltd(IGL) Long-TL IND A- 8583.8 Affirmed (enhanced from INR7,456.7m) India Glycols Ltd (IGL) FB limits IND A- / 7000 Affirmed/ IND A1 Upgraded from IND A2+ Mhaiskar Infrastructure Pvt Senior project Bk loans IND AA 8770 Upgraded from Ltd(MIPL) IND AA- Sai Infosystem (I) Ltd (SIPL) TL IND BBB+ 1294.3 Withdrawn Sai Infosystem (I) Ltd (SIPL) FB CC limits IND BBB+ 3760 Withdrawn Sai Infosystem (I) Ltd (SIPL) FB limit IND BBB+ 2000 Withdrawn (exp) Sai Infosystem (I) Ltd (SIPL) Credit exposure limit IND BBB+ / 3.7 Withdrawn IND A2 Sansar Trust March 2013 III SLCF IND A (SO) 188.2 Assigned Sansar Trust March 2013 III Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 2293.94 Assigned Sujit Machino Construction FB limits IND BB 150 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. (SMPCL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)