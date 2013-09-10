Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Sales Promoters (I) Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd (ASPIPL) HPCL- Mittal Energy Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed (HMEL) Kristna Engineering Works Non-FB limits IND A4+ 21 Affirmed (KEW) Liberty Oil Mills Ltd non-FB limits IND A2 8640 Assigned (Liberty (increased from INR5,476.5m) Prakasa Spectro Cast Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Affirmed (Prakasa) RCM Infrastructure Ltd (RCM) Non-FB WC limit IND A4 1080 Assigned Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1 280 Upgraded from IND A2+ Vijai Bhavani Powertech Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 affirmed Ltd (VB) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Sales Promoters (I) Long-TL IND BB 10.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd (ASPIPL) Akanksha Sales Promoters (I) FB WC limits IND BB 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd (ASPIPL) HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltd TL: IND AA- 128480 Affirmed (HMEL) HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltd NCD programme IND AA- 10200 Affirmed (HMEL) (reduced from INR20bn) HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltd NCD programme IND AA- 5000 Affirmed (HMEL) (reduced from INR6.5bn) HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / 51000 Affirmed (HMEL) IND A1+ HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltd non-FB WC limits IND AA- / 46000 Affirmed (HMEL) IND A1+ HPL Electric And Power Pvt LT Loans IND A- 105.1 Upgraded from Ltd (HEPPL) IND BBB+ (reduced from INR163.5m) HPL Electric And Power Pvt FB WC Fac IND A- /IND 3150 Upgraded from Ltd (HEPPL) A1 IND BBB+ /IND A2 HPL Electric And Power Pvt non-FB limits: IND A- /IND 4500 Upgraded IND Ltd (HEPPL) A1 BBB+/IND A2 Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways LT Bk loans IND D 1749 Downgraded Ltd (JATL) from IND B- Jindal India Thermal Power LT subordinated Bk loans IND BB/ 1430 Affirmed Ltd (JITPL) Jindal India Thermal Power subordinated Bk loan IND BB/ 1580 Withdrawn Ltd (JITPL) Jindal India Thermal Power LT subordinated Bk loans IND BB 1550 Affirmed Ltd (JITPL) Jindal India Thermal Power LT senior Bk loans IND BB+/ 21490 Affirmed Ltd (JITPL) (includes an ECB of USD 75m) Jindal India Thermal Power LT senior Bk loans IND BB+/ 23220 Affirmed Ltd (JITPL) (includes an ECB of USD75m) Jindal India Thermal Power LT senior Bk loans IND BB+/ 23700 Withdrawn Ltd (JITPL) Kristna Engineering Works FB WC limits IND BB/IND 69 Affirmed (KEW) A4+ Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd senior project Bk loans IND D 3190 Downgraded (KTL) from IND B- (INR2,947.06m outstanding as of 31 January 2013) Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd subordinate loans IND D 200 Downgraded (KTL) from IND B- (INR187.50m outstanding as of 31 January 2013) Liberty Oil Mills Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 1600 Assigned (Liberty IND A2 (reduced from INR1,786m) Prakasa Spectro Cast Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 70 Downgraded (Prakasa) IND A4+ from IND BB / Affirmed Rajrani Steel Casting Pvt Ltd CC limits IND B / IND 130 Assigned (RSCL) A4 RCM Infrastructure Ltd (RCM) FB WC limit IND B+ / IND 100 Assigned A4 Salem Tollways Ltd (STL) senior project Bk loans IND D 2230 Downgraded from IND B- (INR2,154m outstanding as of 31 January 2013) Salem Tollways Ltd (STL) subordinate loans IND D 200 Downgraded from IND B- (INR192.5m outstanding as of 31 January 2013) Supreme Infrastructure India TL IND BBB- 4689 Downgraded Ltd (SIIL) from IND BBB (increased from INR3,857.3m) Supreme Infrastructure India non-FB limits IND BBB- / 8000 Downgraded Ltd (SIIL) IND A3 from IND BBB /Assigned (increased from INR5,200m) Supreme Infrastructure India CC facility IND BBB- / 6250 Downgraded Ltd (SIIL) IND A3 from IND BBB /Affirmed (increased from INR4,250m) Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd TL IND A- 94.1 Upgraded from IND BBB+ (reduced from INR152.9m) Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd FB WC limits IND A- /IND 700 Upgraded IND A1 BBB+/IND A2+ (increased from INR620m) Vijai Bhavani Powertech Pvt FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND 60 affirmed Ltd (VB) A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)