Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd LOC IND A1+ 5000 Migrated from (suspended) IND A1+ Adhunik Cement Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 160 Withdrawn (suspended) Ambuja Cements Ltd CP programme. IND A1+ 1000 Withdrawn N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd CC facility IND AAA 1500 Migrated from (suspended) IND AAA ACC Ltd BG IND AAA 2250 Migrated from (suspended) IND AAA Adhunik Cement Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 3618.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Adhunik Cement Ltd FB limits IND BB- 765 Withdrawn (suspended) Akash Coke Industries Pvt FB limits IND C 143 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Akash Coke Industries Pvt Non-FB limits IND D 50 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Brahma Iron & Power Ltd Long-TL IND B 700 Withdrawn (suspended) Catholic Syrian Bank Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND BBB 400 Affirmed debt Chemical & Mineral Industries TL IND BBB- 13.1 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BB+ (reduced from INR21.13m) Chemical & Mineral Industries FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 35 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ (increased from INR 30m) Dhanlaxmi Bank Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND BBB- 170 Affirmed debt Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AA- 2300 Affirmed debt outstanding Globarena Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 70 Assigned A4+ Indo Power Projects Ltd FB limits IND BB 60 Withdrawn (suspended) Indo Power Projects Ltd Non-FBL IND BB 1360 Withdrawn (suspended) IRB Talegaon Amravati Tollway Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 4750 Affirmed Pvt Ltd J. Thomas & Co. Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL IND BBB- 0.31 Withdrawn (suspended) J. Thomas & Co. Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BBB- 120 Withdrawn (suspended) Meena Bazar FB WC limits IND B+ / 50 Assigned IND A4 N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Long-TL IND C 110 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) South Indian Bank Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND A+ 2000 Affirmed debt STFCL Da June 2011-01 SLCF IND AA (SO) 62.7 Upgraded from IND AA-(SO) STFCL Da June 2011-01 Purchaser payouts IND AA (SO) 274.8 Affirmed STFCL Da June 2011-01 Liquidity facility IND AA (SO) 34.8 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)