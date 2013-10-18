Oct 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Metaliks Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 3750 Withdrawn (suspended) Adhunik Power Transmission Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 100 Withdrawn (suspended) LMJ International Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 1845 Withdrawn (suspended) LMJ International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 2407.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Long TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Metaliks Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 8834.2 Withdrawn (suspended) Adhunik Metaliks Ltd FB limits IND BBB 3700 Withdrawn (suspended) Adhunik Power Transmission Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 9.8 Withdrawn (suspended) Adhunik Power Transmission Ltd FB limits IND B+ 140 Withdrawn (suspended) LMJ International Ltd LT loan IND BB+ 140.8 Withdrawn (suspended) SRC Metalicks Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 16.2 Withdrawn (suspended) SRC Metalicks Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 190 Withdrawn (suspended) SRC Metalicks Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 7.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Zion Steel Ltd Long-TL IND B 339.6 Withdrawn (suspended) Zion Steel Ltd FB limits IND B 62 Withdrawn (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)