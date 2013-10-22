Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 21, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dyeing Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 33.7 Upgraded from
IND A-
(increased from INR22.5m)
Maheshwari Logistics Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 224.8 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Travel Bureau Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB/ 30 Assigned
IND A3+
(reduced from INR76m)
Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 130 Assigned
IND A3+
(increased from INR154m)
Air Travel Bureau Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB/ 300 Assigned
IND A3+
Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 1300 Assigned
IND A3+
Dyeing Mills Ltd TL IND A 116 Upgraded from
IND A-
(increased from INR112.9m)
Dyeing Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND A/ 50 Upgraded from
IND A1 IND A- /IND
A2+
(reduced from INR56m)
Eastman Exports Global outstanding LT loans IND A 466.4 Upgraded from
Clothing Pvt. Ltd IND A-
(reduced from INR741m)
Eastman Exports Global FB WC Fac IND A/ 4676 Upgraded from
Clothing Pvt. Ltd IND A1 IND A- / IND
A2+
Eastman Exports Global Non-FB WC Fac IND A/ 320 Upgraded from
Clothing Pvt. Ltd IND A1 IND A2+
(increased form INR290m)
Maheshwari Logistics Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BBB 270 Assigned
Maheshwari Logistics Pvt. Ltd TL IND BBB 69.4 Assigned
Rangoli International Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 1600 Upgraded from
IND A3 IND BB+ /IND
A4+
(increased from INR1,116m)
Rangoli International Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB-/ 400 Upgraded from
IND A3 IND BB+ /IND
A4+
(increased from INR376m)
Travel Ltd Non-FB WC limits LT/ST IND BBB/ 30 Withdrawn
IND A3+
Travel Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 130 Withdrawn
IND A3+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
