Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dyeing Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 33.7 Upgraded from IND A- (increased from INR22.5m) Maheshwari Logistics Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 224.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Travel Bureau Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB/ 30 Assigned IND A3+ (reduced from INR76m) Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 130 Assigned IND A3+ (increased from INR154m) Air Travel Bureau Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB/ 300 Assigned IND A3+ Air Travel Bureau Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 1300 Assigned IND A3+ Dyeing Mills Ltd TL IND A 116 Upgraded from IND A- (increased from INR112.9m) Dyeing Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND A/ 50 Upgraded from IND A1 IND A- /IND A2+ (reduced from INR56m) Eastman Exports Global outstanding LT loans IND A 466.4 Upgraded from Clothing Pvt. Ltd IND A- (reduced from INR741m) Eastman Exports Global FB WC Fac IND A/ 4676 Upgraded from Clothing Pvt. Ltd IND A1 IND A- / IND A2+ Eastman Exports Global Non-FB WC Fac IND A/ 320 Upgraded from Clothing Pvt. Ltd IND A1 IND A2+ (increased form INR290m) Maheshwari Logistics Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BBB 270 Assigned Maheshwari Logistics Pvt. Ltd TL IND BBB 69.4 Assigned Rangoli International Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 1600 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+ /IND A4+ (increased from INR1,116m) Rangoli International Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB-/ 400 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+ /IND A4+ (increased from INR376m) Travel Ltd Non-FB WC limits LT/ST IND BBB/ 30 Withdrawn IND A3+ Travel Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 130 Withdrawn IND A3+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)