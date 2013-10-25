Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 27.6 Affirmed (increased from INR6.9m) Gallantt Ispat Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 225 Upgraded from IND A4 (increased from INR66.2m) Nilgiri Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4 2.6 Assigned Saab Engineering Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd FB limits IND C 390.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR437.9m) Cipsa Tec India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 258.8 Withdrawn Cipsa Tec India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 170 Withdrawn Cipsa Tec India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND D 276.7 Withdrawn Gallantt Ispat Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 480 Upgraded from IND B Gallantt Ispat Ltd LT Loans IND BB- 704.3 Upgraded from IND B (reduced from INR936.7m) Nilgiri Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND B+/ 72.4 Assigned IND A4 Saab Engineering TL IND BB+ 103.08 Assigned Saab Engineering FB WC Fac IND BB+/ 85 Assigned IND A4+ Sesa Sterlite Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 20000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd ncd IND AA+ 25000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd FB WC Fac IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd TL IND AA+ 500 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd Project finance Fac IND AA+ 161500 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND AA+/ 8000 Assigned IND A1+ Sesa Sterlite Ltd Short-TL facility IND AA+/ 5000 Assigned IND A1+ (fully interchangeable into working capital facilities): Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed NCD IND AA+(exp) 12000 Assigned Sterlite Industries India NCD IND AA+ 20000 Withdrawn Ltd'S Sterlite Industries India NCD IND AA+ 25000 Withdrawn Ltd'S Sterlite Industries India NCD IND AA+(exp) 12000 withdrawn Ltd'S Suashish Diamond Ltd FB limits IND BBB 250 Suspended Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD IND AA+(SO) 15000 Affirmed Tamil Nadu Generation And Bonds IND A(SO) 63.53 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd reduced from INR63.825bn) Vakil Housing Development LT debt IND B- 361.6 Suspended Corporation Pvt Ltd'S Vakil Housing Development FBL IND B-/ 29.9 Suspended Corporation Pvt Ltd'S IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)