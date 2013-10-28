Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fil Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Affirmed Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd Non-FB WC Fac: IND A4+ 15 Withdrawn (suspended) Mahindra Epc Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 2100 Affirmed (reduced from INR3,920m) Odisha State Civil Supplies ST Bk loan IND A1 1000 Assigned Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fil Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 542.2 Affirmed Fil Industries Ltd FB working capital limits IND BB+ 351.3 Affirmed / IND A4+ Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn (suspended) Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd TL IND BB 180.6 Withdrawn (suspended) Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 225 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) Sriram Compound LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Sriram Compound FB limits IND BBB- / 25 Assigned IND A3 Sriram Compound Non-FB limits IND BBB- / 35 Assigned IND A3 T C Terrytex Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 627.2 Assigned T C Terrytex Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / 650 Assigned IND A4+ T C Terrytex Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / 160 Assigned IND A4+ Tirupati Sugar Ltd FB limits IND BB- / 800 Assigned IND A4+ Tirupati Sugar Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 590 Upgraded from IND B Mahindra Epc Services Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 152 Affirmed (increased from INR52m): Mahindra Epc Services Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Odisha State Civil Supplies CC limit IND A- 44000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 666 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A3 (suspended) Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Withdrawn (suspended) Raghu Infra Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac 250 Withdrawn Religare Finvest Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Subordinated lower tier 2 IND AA- 6000 Affirmed debt Rudra Technofeed LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn (suspended) Rudra Technofeed FB WC limits IND B 35 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4 (suspended) Rudra Technofeed TL IND B 100 Withdrawn (suspended) Vishnu Chemicals Ltd TL IND D 333.2 Affirmed Vishnu Chemicals Ltd FB WC Fac IND D 993.5 Affirmed Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND D 8000 Affirmed West Bengal Infrastructure Fixed deposit programme IND tA 11000 Assigned Development Finance Corporation Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)