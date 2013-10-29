Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balajee Mini Steels & Non-FB limits IND A3 (SO) 50 Assigned Rerolling Pvt Ltd (Balajee) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 200 Assigned (BSIL) Metecno India Pvt Ltd (MIPL) Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Suspended Target Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 12 Suspended (TAPL) Welspun Global Brands Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 186.5 Upgraded from (WGBL) IND A2+ (increased from INR34m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balajee Mini Steels & Long-TL IND BBB- 65.7 Assigned Rerolling Pvt Ltd (Balajee) (SO) Balajee Mini Steels & FB limits IND BBB- 150 Assigned Rerolling Pvt Ltd (Balajee) (SO) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 72 Assigned (BSIL) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd FB limits: IND BBB- 430 Assigned (BSIL) Deccan Charters Ltd (DCL) Long-TL IND A- 200 suspended Deccan Charters Ltd (DCL) FB WC limits IND A-/ 85 suspended IND A2+ Deccan Charters Ltd (DCL) Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ 50 Suspended IND A2+ Metecno India Pvt Ltd (MIPL) Long-TL IND BB- 122 Suspended Metecno India Pvt Ltd (MIPL) FB WC limits IND BB- 130 Suspended Neelgiri Electricals Long-TL IND BBB- 60 Assigned PES Engineers Pvt Ltd (PES) TL IND A- 11.4 Assigned (outstanding as on 30 September 2013) PES Engineers Pvt Ltd (PES) FB WC limits IND A-/ 318 Assigned IND A2+ PES Engineers Pvt Ltd (PES) Non-FBL: IND A-/ 4017 Assigned IND A2+ RELigare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Senior secured NCDs IND AA- 7150 Affirmed (NCDs, reduced from INR8.5bn) Shetron Ltd Long-TL IND B 567 Upgraded from IND D (increased from INR539.7m) Shetron Ltd FB limits IND B / IND 287.5 Upgraded from A4 IND D (increased from INR237.5m) Shetron Ltd Non-FB limits IND B / IND 350 Upgraded from A4 IND D Target Associates Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 144.4 Suspended (TAPL) Ultimate Flex Ltd (UFPL) Long-TL IND BBB 661.4 Affirmed reduced from INR819.7m Ultimate Flex Ltd (UFPL) Long-TL IND BBB 661.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR819.7m) Ultimate Flex Ltd (UFPL) FB WC limits IND BBB / 510 Affirmed IND A3+ Ultimate Flex Ltd (UFPL) FB WC limits IND BBB / 510 Affirmed IND A3+ Ultimate Flex Ltd (UFPL) Non-FB WC limits IND BBB / 400 Affirmed IND A3+ Ultimate Flex Ltd (UFPL) Non-FB WC limits IND BBB / 400 Affirmed IND A3+ Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits IND A 3530 Upgraded from (WGBL) IND A- (increased from INR3.1bn) Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits IND A (exp) 565.6 Assigned (WGBL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.