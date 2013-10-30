Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.G. Shirke Construction Non-FB limits IND A2+ 16062.5 Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd Ifb Agro Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 100 upgraded from IND A2+ Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Non-FB limits: IND D 12000 downgraded from IND A4+ Welspun Global Brands Ltd Non-FB limits (increased IND A1 186.5 upgraded from from INR34m) IND A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.G. Shirke Construction LT Issuer Rating: IND A- Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd B.G. Shirke Construction Long-TL: IND A- 1979.7 Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd B.G. Shirke Construction FB limits IND A- 6850 Affirmed Technology Pvt Ltd Ifb Agro Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- upgraded from IND BBB+ Ifb Agro Industries Ltd CC facility IND A- 116 upgraded from IND BBB+ Ifb Agro Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND A- /IND 97.5 upgraded A1 from IND BBB+/ IND A2+ Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D downgraded from IND BB Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd FB limits (CC facility) IND D 3000 downgraded from IND BB Neelgiri Electricals LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Neelgiri Electricals Long-TL IND BBB- 60 Assigned Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Non-FB WC limits IND BB+(SO) 135.6 Affirmed Pvt Ltd /IND A4+(SO) Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders FB WC limits IND BB+(SO) 40 Affirmed Pvt Ltd /IND A4+(SO) Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Long-TL outstanding IND BB+(SO) 16.7 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Tera Software Ltd Outstanding TL as on 21 IND BBB- 94.9 Downgraded October 2013 ( reduced from IND BBB from INR385.3m) Tera Software Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 430 Downgraded from IND BBB Tera Software Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1080 Downgraded IND A3 from IND BBB / IND A3+ Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits (increased IND A 3530 upgraded from INR3.1bn) from IND A- Welspun Global Brands Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A upgraded from IND A- Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits IND A(exp) 565.6 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)