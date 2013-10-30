Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.G. Shirke Construction Non-FB limits IND A2+ 16062.5 Affirmed
Technology Pvt Ltd
Ifb Agro Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 100 upgraded
from IND A2+
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Non-FB limits: IND D 12000 downgraded
from IND A4+
Welspun Global Brands Ltd Non-FB limits (increased IND A1 186.5 upgraded from
from INR34m) IND A2+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.G. Shirke Construction LT Issuer Rating: IND A- Affirmed
Technology Pvt Ltd
B.G. Shirke Construction Long-TL: IND A- 1979.7 Affirmed
Technology Pvt Ltd
B.G. Shirke Construction FB limits IND A- 6850 Affirmed
Technology Pvt Ltd
Ifb Agro Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- upgraded
from IND BBB+
Ifb Agro Industries Ltd CC facility IND A- 116 upgraded from
IND BBB+
Ifb Agro Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND A- /IND 97.5 upgraded
A1 from IND
BBB+/ IND A2+
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D downgraded
from IND BB
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd FB limits (CC facility) IND D 3000 downgraded
from IND BB
Neelgiri Electricals LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Neelgiri Electricals Long-TL IND BBB- 60 Assigned
Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Non-FB WC limits IND BB+(SO) 135.6 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd /IND
A4+(SO)
Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders FB WC limits IND BB+(SO) 40 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd /IND
A4+(SO)
Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Long-TL outstanding IND BB+(SO) 16.7 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tera Software Ltd Outstanding TL as on 21 IND BBB- 94.9 Downgraded
October 2013 ( reduced from IND BBB
from INR385.3m)
Tera Software Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 430 Downgraded
from IND BBB
Tera Software Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1080 Downgraded
IND A3 from IND BBB
/ IND A3+
Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits (increased IND A 3530 upgraded
from INR3.1bn) from IND A-
Welspun Global Brands Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A upgraded from
IND A-
Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits IND A(exp) 565.6 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
