Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 13776 Assigned Goldman Sachs Asset Management Liquid Exchange Traded IND A1+ mfs Affirmed Scheme (GS Liquid BeES) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt FB WC limits IND BB- 300 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Interchangeable FB limits IND AA-/ 21810 Assigned IND A1+ (increased from INR19,260m) Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Interchangeable fund and IND AA-/ 17750 Assigned non-FBL * IND A1+ (increased from IND16,455m) *INR1.1bn term loans converted into interchangeable fund-based and non-fund-based Cholamandalam Investment & Lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AA- 6750 Affirmed Finance Co. Ltd debt Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT NCDs IND A+ 3000 Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd lower tier II subordinated IND A+ 2500 Assigned debts Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 51.9 Assigned Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B/ 8 Assigned IND A4 Sri Venkateswara Modern Rice FB CC limits IND B 62.5 Withdrawn Mill (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)