Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 6, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 40 Downgraded
(ACPL) from IND A4
(increased from INR10m)
Calchem Industries (I) Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4 5 Assigned
Calchem Industries (I) Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 6 Assigned
DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd (DRD) Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 70 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aasrit Bio-Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- (exp)632.33 Assigned
(ABEPL)
Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 96.2 Downgraded
(ACPL) from IND B
(reduced from INR159.2m)
Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 120 Downgraded
(ACPL) from IND B
(increased from INR60m)
Bhagirathi Oil Industry (BOI) FB limits IND B+ 52.5 Assigned
Calchem Industries (I) Ltd TL IND B+ 10 Assigned
Calchem Industries (I) Ltd FB CC limits IND B+ 65.5 Assigned
Calchem Industries (I) Ltd FB WC demand loan limits IND B+ 9.5 Assigned
DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd (DRD) Long-TL IND BB- 39.4 Affirmed
(reduced from INR100m)
DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd (DRD) FB WC limits IND BB- / 72.5 Affirmed
IND A4+
(reduced from INR120m)
Maa Bhagabati Rice Industries Long-TL IND B+ 19.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd (MBR)
Maa Bhagabati Rice Industries FB limits IND B+ 24 Assigned
Pvt Ltd (MBR)
Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 200 Upgraded from
IND B
Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ 100 Upgraded from
IND B
Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 267 Upgraded from
IND B
(reduced from INR379.7m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
