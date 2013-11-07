Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 40 Downgraded (ACPL) from IND A4 (increased from INR10m) Calchem Industries (I) Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4 5 Assigned Calchem Industries (I) Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 6 Assigned DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd (DRD) Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 70 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasrit Bio-Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- (exp)632.33 Assigned (ABEPL) Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 96.2 Downgraded (ACPL) from IND B (reduced from INR159.2m) Ashika Commercial Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 120 Downgraded (ACPL) from IND B (increased from INR60m) Bhagirathi Oil Industry (BOI) FB limits IND B+ 52.5 Assigned Calchem Industries (I) Ltd TL IND B+ 10 Assigned Calchem Industries (I) Ltd FB CC limits IND B+ 65.5 Assigned Calchem Industries (I) Ltd FB WC demand loan limits IND B+ 9.5 Assigned DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd (DRD) Long-TL IND BB- 39.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR100m) DRD Trucks India Pvt Ltd (DRD) FB WC limits IND BB- / 72.5 Affirmed IND A4+ (reduced from INR120m) Maa Bhagabati Rice Industries Long-TL IND B+ 19.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd (MBR) Maa Bhagabati Rice Industries FB limits IND B+ 24 Assigned Pvt Ltd (MBR) Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 200 Upgraded from IND B Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+ 100 Upgraded from IND B Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 267 Upgraded from IND B (reduced from INR379.7m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)