Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Construwell Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Assigned Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 10750 Affirmed (reduced from INR 8,750m) Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 3000 Affirmed Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd ST debt (CP) IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Nomura Fixed Income Securities ST debt (CP IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Yashasvi Yarns Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 260 Affirmed (increased from INR190m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrita Sai Educational WC Fac IND BB 29 Affirmed Improvement Trust (increased from INR8m) Anand Construwell Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 80 Assigned Anand Construwell Pvt. Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB+(exp) 40 Assigned Hkr Roadways Ltd Bk loans IND BB+ 15250 Rating Watch Negative Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk loan IND A+ 10700 Affirmed Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 7000 Affirmed A1+ (reduced from INR8,750m) Moonak Ispat Udyog FB limits IND B/IND A4 40 Assigned Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd proposed principal IND PP-MLD 3600 Affirmed protected equity linked AAA emr debentures Nomura Capital (I) Pvt Ltd principal protected equity IND PP-MLD 930 Affirmed linked notes AAA emr Yashasvi Yarns Ltd TL IND BB- 285.4 Affirmed (increased from INR145.56m) Yashasvi Yarns Ltd FB limits IND BB- 510 Affirmed (increased from INR410m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)