Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballyfabs International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 5 Affirmed Emta Coal Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 508 Affirmed KCT Trading Pvt Ltd FB limit (increased from IND A2 475 Affirmed INR450m) at ST IND A2 Steel Impex & Industries FB ST Fac IND A4 200 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballyfabs International Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Ballyfabs International Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / 50 Affirmed IND A3 Capital Power Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 450 Affirmed Ltd A4+ Capital Power Infrastructure Non-FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 1500 Affirmed Ltd A4+ Emta Coal Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Emta Coal Ltd TL (reduced from IND BBB+ 590.3 Affirmed INR6,764.4m) Emta Coal Ltd FB limits (increased from IND BBB+ 3500 Affirmed INR3,300m) Emta Coal Ltd non-convertible cumulative IND BBB+ 500 Affirmed redeemable PS KCT Trading Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed M C Spinners Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 150 Affirmed M C Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 22 Affirmed M C Spinners Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 313 Affirmed Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 401.2 Affirmed Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 350 Affirmed Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 50 Affirmed Noida Power Co. Ltd (NPCL) long-TL IND A+ 4044.6 Upgraded from IND A (increased from INR3,490m) Noida Power Co. Ltd (NPCL) fund based WC limit IND A+ / IND 3300 Upgraded from A1+ IND A/IND A1 (increased from INR2,600m) Noida Power Co. Ltd (NPCL) NFB WC limit IND A+ / IND 350 Upgraded from A1+ IND A/IND A1 (reduced from INR465m) Privilege Trust Series - 6 Series B PTCs IND A+ (SO) 98.2 Assigned Privilege Trust Series - 6 Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 1866.7 Assigned Pulukuri Siva Prasad TL as of 31 October 2013 IND B+ 9.2 Assigned Pulukuri Siva Prasad Proposed TL IND B+ (exp) 45 Assigned Pulukuri Siva Prasad FB WC limits IND B+ / 200 Assigned IND A4 Richa Industries Ltd Long-TL IND B- 573.2 Upgraded from IND D Richa Industries Ltd FB limits IND B-/ IND 950 Upgraded from A4 IND D Richa Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND B-/ IND 420 Upgraded from A4 IND D Sansar Trust Sep 2013 -I second loss credit IND A (SO) 3927 Assigned facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Sep 2013 -I Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 56910 Assigned Singh Natural Resources Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Ltd Takshila Retail Pvt Ltd (TRPL, Long-TL IND D 330.3 Downgraded Formerly Blues Clothing Co. from IND BB+ Ltd) (increased from INR208.9m) Takshila Retail Pvt Ltd (TRPL, FB limits IND D 650 Downgraded Formerly Blues Clothing Co. from IND BB+ Ltd) /IND A4+ (reduced from INR720m) Takshila Retail Pvt Ltd (TRPL, Non-FB limits IND D 355 Downgraded Formerly Blues Clothing Co. from IND BB+ Ltd) /IND A4+ Usha Martin Ltd (UML) LT loan IND A+ 26886.8 Affirmed (reduced from INR30,273.9) Usha Martin Ltd (UML) FB limit IND A+ 8000 Affirmed (increased from INR7,000m) Usha Martin Ltd (UML) LT non-FBL IND A+ 5400 Affirmed (reduced from INR7,000m) Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 65 Assigned Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 57.5 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)