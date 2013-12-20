Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 19, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bangalore Metro Rail CP IND A1+ 1500 Assigned
Corporation
Bangalore Metro Rail CP a ST IND A1+ 1500 Assigned
Corporation
Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3 8 Assigned
Ltd
Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD IND 2000 Assigned
A1(SO)(exp)
Sova Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 100 Upgraded from
IND D
Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 90 Affirmed
(increased from INR16m)
Vama Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Inckah Infrastructure O/s TL IND BB 2.02 Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Inckah Infrastructure FB WC limit IND BB/IND 22.5 Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd A4+
Inckah Infrastructure Proposed FB WC limit IND BB/IND 12.5 Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd A4+
Inckah Infrastructure Non-FB WC limit IND BB/IND 32.5 Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd A4+
Inckah Infrastructure Proposed Non-FB WC limit IND BB/IND 12.5 Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd A4+
Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt Long-TL IND BBB- 62.2 Upgraded from
Ltd IND BB
(reduced from INR80m)
Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt FB limits IND BBB- 60 Upgraded from
Ltd IND BB
(increased from INR41.5m)
Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB/IND 275 Assigned
A4+
Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB/IND 50 Assigned
A4+
Sova Power Ltd FB limits IND C 115 Upgraded from
IND D
Sova Power Ltd WC TL IND C 69.4 Affirmed
Sova Power Ltd Funded interest TL IND C 30.8 Affirmed
Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 110 Affirmed
(increased from INR55m)
Vama Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND 3.5 Assigned
A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)