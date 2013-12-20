Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore Metro Rail CP IND A1+ 1500 Assigned Corporation Bangalore Metro Rail CP a ST IND A1+ 1500 Assigned Corporation Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3 8 Assigned Ltd Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD IND 2000 Assigned A1(SO)(exp) Sova Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 100 Upgraded from IND D Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 90 Affirmed (increased from INR16m) Vama Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Inckah Infrastructure O/s TL IND BB 2.02 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Inckah Infrastructure FB WC limit IND BB/IND 22.5 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd A4+ Inckah Infrastructure Proposed FB WC limit IND BB/IND 12.5 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd A4+ Inckah Infrastructure Non-FB WC limit IND BB/IND 32.5 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd A4+ Inckah Infrastructure Proposed Non-FB WC limit IND BB/IND 12.5 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd A4+ Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt Long-TL IND BBB- 62.2 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB (reduced from INR80m) Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Pvt FB limits IND BBB- 60 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB (increased from INR41.5m) Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB/IND 275 Assigned A4+ Mnc Electricals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB/IND 50 Assigned A4+ Sova Power Ltd FB limits IND C 115 Upgraded from IND D Sova Power Ltd WC TL IND C 69.4 Affirmed Sova Power Ltd Funded interest TL IND C 30.8 Affirmed Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 110 Affirmed (increased from INR55m) Vama Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND 3.5 Assigned A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)