Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barclays India Certificates of deposit IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed programme CII Carbon Vizag Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 1000 Assigned Citi India Certificates of deposit IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed programme Citi India ST Bk loan facility IND A1+ 19500 Affirmed Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Non-FB limits IND A1 60 Affirmed Company Ltd Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND A2+(SO) 10 Downgraded from IND A1(SO) Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 20 Assigned Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB forward contract IND A4+ 1 Assigned Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abeinsa Business Development Non-FB BG IND BBB(SO) 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd (exp)/IND A2(SO)(exp) Brahmani River Pellets Ltd Proposed NCD IND BBB+ 1250 Assigned (SO)(exp) CII Carbon Vizag Ltd FB WC limits IND A/IND A1 2200 Assigned CII Carbon Vizag Ltd TL IND A/IND A1 300 Assigned Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Secured redeemable and IND AA-(SO) 7500 Assigned non- convertible TB (exp) (including green shoe of INR2.5bn) Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds TL IND A 273 Affirmed Company Ltd (reduced from INR1,000m) Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds FB CC limits IND A 500 Affirmed Company Ltd Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds FB CC limits IND A(exp) 500 Assigned Company Ltd Mumbai Waste Management Ltd TL IND A- 275.7 Downgraded from IND A Mumbai Waste Management Ltd Non-FBL IND A-/IND 25 Downgraded A2+ from IND A/ IND A1 Mumbai Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/IND 95 Downgraded A2+ from IND A/ IND A1 Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL IND A- 2740 Assigned Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/IND 1490 Assigned A2+ Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/IND 4000 Assigned A2+ Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd Bk loans IND A-(SO)/ 67.5 Downgraded IND A2+(SO) from IND A(SO)/ IND A1(SO) (reduced from INR90m) Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-(SO) 190.8 Downgraded from IND A(SO) (reduced from INR382.5m) Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd FB CC IND BB 20 Assigned Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd FB FBP/FBD IND BB 45 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.