Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 23, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Barclays India Certificates of deposit IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed
programme
CII Carbon Vizag Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 1000 Assigned
Citi India Certificates of deposit IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed
programme
Citi India ST Bk loan facility IND A1+ 19500 Affirmed
Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Non-FB limits IND A1 60 Affirmed
Company Ltd
Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND A2+(SO) 10 Downgraded
from IND
A1(SO)
Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB forward contract IND A4+ 1 Assigned
Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 2 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abeinsa Business Development Non-FB BG IND BBB(SO) 250 Assigned
Pvt Ltd (exp)/IND
A2(SO)(exp)
Brahmani River Pellets Ltd Proposed NCD IND BBB+ 1250 Assigned
(SO)(exp)
CII Carbon Vizag Ltd FB WC limits IND A/IND A1 2200 Assigned
CII Carbon Vizag Ltd TL IND A/IND A1 300 Assigned
Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Secured redeemable and IND AA-(SO) 7500 Assigned
non- convertible TB (exp)
(including green shoe of INR2.5bn)
Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds TL IND A 273 Affirmed
Company Ltd
(reduced from INR1,000m)
Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds FB CC limits IND A 500 Affirmed
Company Ltd
Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds FB CC limits IND A(exp) 500 Assigned
Company Ltd
Mumbai Waste Management Ltd TL IND A- 275.7 Downgraded
from IND A
Mumbai Waste Management Ltd Non-FBL IND A-/IND 25 Downgraded
A2+ from IND A/
IND A1
Mumbai Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/IND 95 Downgraded
A2+ from IND A/
IND A1
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL IND A- 2740 Assigned
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/IND 1490 Assigned
A2+
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/IND 4000 Assigned
A2+
Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd Bk loans IND A-(SO)/ 67.5 Downgraded
IND A2+(SO) from IND
A(SO)/
IND A1(SO)
(reduced from INR90m)
Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-(SO) 190.8 Downgraded
from IND A(SO)
(reduced from INR382.5m)
Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd FB CC IND BB 20 Assigned
Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd FB FBP/FBD IND BB 45 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
