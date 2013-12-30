Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd NFB WC limits IND A2+ 33770 Affirmed (increased from INR19bn): Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd proposed non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 3230 Assigned Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd ST Bk loans IND A2+ 10000 Affirmed (reduced from INR13bn) Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 875 Assigned J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits ** IND A1 8250 Affirmed **Includes INR200m fungible with the fund-based limits Vpr Mining Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A3 350 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd LT Bk loans IND A- 220000 Affirmed (increased from INR86.23bn): Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd proposed TL IND A- 69670 Assigned Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 36670 Affirmed (increased from INR19bn): Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd proposed FB WC limits IND A- 3300 Assigned Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 65 Assigned Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 25 Assigned Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BB- 13.1 Affirmed (reduced from INR25.1m) Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB- 395 Affirmed Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 1100 Assigned Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd equipment loans IND BBB+ 38.1 Assigned Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(exp)1147.5 Assigned Hyderabad-Based Vega FB WC facility IND BB+ 100 Upgraded from Entertainment Pvt Ltd IND BB Indus Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits LT/ST IND BB / 10 Assigned IND A4+ Indus Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits LT/ST IND BB / 100 Assigned IND A4+ J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Long-TL IND A- 2913 Affirmed (increased from INR2,425m ) J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd FB WC limits * IND A- 3550 Affirmed *Includes INR500m fungible with the non-fund based limits Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd LT IND A+ - Upgraded from IND A Lap Developers Pvt Ltd Bk loan limits IND BB- 220 Assigned M/S Peacock Communications FB WC facility IND BB+ 60 Assigned Mytrah Vayu (Krishna) Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 5838.6 Assigned Nsl Renewable Power Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 3561.7 Withdrawn P.N.Writer & Company Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 1600 Affirmed P.N.Writer & Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 800 Affirmed Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd LT IND A+ - Upgraded from IND A Rayalaseema Expressway Pvt Ltd senior project Bk loans IND BB- 7030 Downgraded from IND BB Shakambhari Knitting Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Assigned Shakambhari Knitting Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 35 Assigned Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd LT IND BBB- - Affirmed Vpr Mining Infrastructure Pvt TL limits IND BBB- 714.34 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR900.0m) Vpr Mining Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- / 400 Affirmed Ltd IND A3 Vpr Mining Infrastructure Pvt Pre-shipment credit IND BBB- / 150 Affirmed Ltd facility IND A3 Yashoda Super Speciality TL IND BBB+ 2143 Affirmed Hospital (reduced from INR350m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)