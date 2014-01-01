Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank For Agriculture STRRB credit refinance IND A1+ 200000 Assigned And Rural Development fund deposits (current year) National Bank For Agriculture Term money borrowings: IND A1+ 5000 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture CP IND A1+ 20000 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture STCRC fund deposits IND A1+ 3000000 Assigned And Rural Development (current year) RHC Holding Pvt Ltd NCDs IND A1(SO) 2000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore Metro Rail LT Issuer Rating IND AA Assigned Corporation Ltd National Bank For Agriculture LT Issuer Rating: IND AAA Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture RIDF deposits IND AAA 98583.944 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture STCRC fund deposits IND AAA 250000 Assigned And Rural Development (outstanding) National Bank For Agriculture STRRB credit refinance IND AAA 100000 Assigned And Rural Development fund deposits (outstanding) National Bank For Agriculture Non-priority sector bonds IND AAA 526664 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Capital gains bonds IND AAA 15800 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Bhavishya Nirman bonds IND AAA 49751.996 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture NABARD rural bonds: IND AAA 227851 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture WIF deposits IND AAA 50000 Assigned And Rural Development Sansar Trust Dec 2013 -I Second loss credit facility IND A 462.3 Assigned (SO)(exp) Sansar Trust Dec 2013 -I Series A PTC IND AAA 5965.6 Assigned (SO)(exp) Sansar Trust Dec 2013 -III Second loss credit IND A 175 Assigned facility (SO)(exp) Sansar Trust Dec 2013 -III Series A PTC IND AA 5000.5 Assigned (SO)(exp) Vicky Relators Long-TL IND BB+ 49.2 Affirmed Vicky Relators LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)