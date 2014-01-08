Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCW Ltd FB limits IND A1 500 Affirmed DCW Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 3963.8 Affirmed (increased from INR3,150m) Rupa & Co. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1 50 Affirmed (reduced from INR100m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCW Ltd Long-TL IND A- 8369.4 Affirmed (increased from INR7,353.3m) Kasturchand Fertilizers (P) Ltd CC WC Fac IND BB- 100 Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 412.5 Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 140 Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 47.5 Assigned IND A3 Rupa & Co. Ltd Long-TL IND A 273.3 Affirmed (increased from INR240m) Rupa & Co. Ltd FB limit IND A / IND 1980 Affirmed A1 (reduced from INR2,000m) Saurav Chemicals Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 66.4 Upgraded from IND BB+ Saurav Chemicals Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 155 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ Saurav Chemicals Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 102.5 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ U.S. Srivastava Memorial TL IND BB- 60.16 Assigned Education Society U.S. Srivastava Memorial WC Fac IND BB- 30 Assigned Education Society ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)