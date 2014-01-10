Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 9, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 57.5 Affirmed
Macquarie Finance India Pvt ST CP programme IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed
Ltd
Macquarie Finance India Pvt ST equity linked notes IND PP- MLD 3000 Affirmed
Ltd A1+ emr
Manjeera Hotels And Resorts Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 305 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Morgan Stanley India Capital ST debt programme IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Morgan Stanley India Company ST debt programme IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Morgan Stanley India Company CP programme IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 50 Downgraded
from IND A4
Shrenik Marbles Non-FB limits IND D 50 Downgraded
from IND A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 96.7 Upgraded to
IND BB-
(reduced from INR137.5m)
Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 160 Upgraded to
IND BB-
Macquarie Finance India Pvt Principal protected equity IND PP- MLD 4310 Affirmed
Ltd linked debentures AAA emr
(reduced from INR5.11bn)
Macquarie Finance India Pvt Principal protected equity IND PP- MLD 1130 Affirmed
Ltd linked notes AAA emr
(reduced from INR1.22bn)
Manjeera Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL IND B- 845.4 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Manjeera Hotels And Resorts Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 15 Withdrawn
(suspended)/
IND A4 (suspended)
Morgan Stanley India Capital LT debt programme IND AAA 5000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Morgan Stanley India Capital Fully principal protected IND PP- MLD 1470 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd market-linked notes AAA emr
programme
National Seeds Corporation FB WC limits IND AA 500 Affirmed
Ltd
Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 102.48 Downgraded
from IND B+
Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 46 Downgraded
from IND B+/
IND A4
Shrenik Marbles Long-TL IND D 16.83 Downgraded
from IND B+
Shrenik Marbles FB limits IND D 46 Downgraded
from IND B+/
A4
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
