Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 57.5 Affirmed Macquarie Finance India Pvt ST CP programme IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Ltd Macquarie Finance India Pvt ST equity linked notes IND PP- MLD 3000 Affirmed Ltd A1+ emr Manjeera Hotels And Resorts Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 305 Withdrawn (suspended) Morgan Stanley India Capital ST debt programme IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India Company ST debt programme IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India Company CP programme IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 50 Downgraded from IND A4 Shrenik Marbles Non-FB limits IND D 50 Downgraded from IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 96.7 Upgraded to IND BB- (reduced from INR137.5m) Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 160 Upgraded to IND BB- Macquarie Finance India Pvt Principal protected equity IND PP- MLD 4310 Affirmed Ltd linked debentures AAA emr (reduced from INR5.11bn) Macquarie Finance India Pvt Principal protected equity IND PP- MLD 1130 Affirmed Ltd linked notes AAA emr (reduced from INR1.22bn) Manjeera Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL IND B- 845.4 Withdrawn (suspended) Manjeera Hotels And Resorts Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 15 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Morgan Stanley India Capital LT debt programme IND AAA 5000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Morgan Stanley India Capital Fully principal protected IND PP- MLD 1470 Affirmed Pvt Ltd market-linked notes AAA emr programme National Seeds Corporation FB WC limits IND AA 500 Affirmed Ltd Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 102.48 Downgraded from IND B+ Nav Bharat Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 46 Downgraded from IND B+/ IND A4 Shrenik Marbles Long-TL IND D 16.83 Downgraded from IND B+ Shrenik Marbles FB limits IND D 46 Downgraded from IND B+/ A4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.