Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chiripal Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 690 Upgraded from (CIL) IND A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chiripal Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 1334.6 Upgraded from (CIL) IND BBB- Chiripal Industries Ltd CC limits IND BBB/ IND 1037 Upgraded from (CIL) A3+ IND BBB-/IND A3 (increased from INR856m) Gtl Infrastructure Ltd(GTL) long-TL/Fac IND C 37250 Withdrawn Gtl Infrastructure Ltd(GTL) non-FB WC limits IND C/ IND 750 Withdrawn A4 Kvm Steels Pvt. Ltd. (KVM) FB limits IND B- / IND 100 Assigned A4 Mining Associates Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB 224.7 Assigned (MAPL) Mining Associates Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 70 Assigned (MAPL) IND A3+ Mining Associates Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND BBB / 130 Assigned (MAPL) IND A3+ Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 400 Assigned Ltd (PRIL) A4+ Sathyam Power Pvt Ltd(SPPL) senior Bk TL IND D 358.4 Affirmed Sathyam Power Pvt Ltd(SPPL) FB WC limits IND D 97.5 Assigned Scuf Da Sep 2011- 01 purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 557.1 Affirmed Scuf Da Sep 2011- 01 Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 273.6 Affirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd (SSL) NCDs (NCD): IND AA+ 20000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd (SSL) NCD: LT IND AA+ 25000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd (SSL) NCD: LT IND AA+ 12000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd (SSL) FB WC Fac IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd (SSL) project finance Fac IND AA+ 161500 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd (SSL) non-FB WC Fac IND AA+/ 8000 Assigned IND A1+ Sesa Sterlite Ltd (SSL) short-TL faCILity (fully IND AA+/ 5000 Assigned interchangeable into WC IND A1+ Fac): Upper India Smelting And FB limits IND B+/ IND 99 Assigned Refinery Works (UIS) A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.