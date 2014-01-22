Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 172.5 Assigned Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 30 Assigned Gail (I) Ltd LT IND AAA - Assigned Inckah Infrastructure Long-TL IND BB+ 2.02 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Inckah Infrastructure fund based WC Fac: IND BB+ / 22.5 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Inckah Infrastructure Non-FB WC Fac IND BB+ / 32.5 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Inckah Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BB+ / 20.6 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Inckah Infrastructure expected non FB WC limits IND BB+ / 22.5 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Motherson Advanced Tooling Long-TL IND BB+ 2175 Downgraded Solutions Ltd from IND BBB- (reduced from INR252.5m) Motherson Advanced Tooling FB limits IND BB+ 90 Downgraded Solutions Ltd from IND BBB-/ IND A3 Motherson Advanced Tooling Non-FB limits IND BB+ 20 Downgraded Solutions Ltd from IND BBB-/ IND A3 National Trust Housing Finance LT Bk loans IND BBB 2000 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second loss credit IND AA+(SO) 157.9 Upgraded from Ltd facility IND A(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 579.5 Affirmed Ltd Sk Wheels Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 345.9 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR500m) Sk Wheels Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 187.5 Assigned Sk Wheels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 650 Upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR400m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)