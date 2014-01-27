Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Assigned Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits ST IND A4+ 30 Assigned Hcg Medi-Surge Non-FB WC limits IND A3+(SO) 15.4 Assigned Hcge Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 4680 Assigned Seaways Shipping And Logistics Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 80 Upgraded from Ltd IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 60 Assigned Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 39 Assigned Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 100 Assigned A4+ Hcg Medi-Surge TL IND BBB(SO) 220.7 Assigned Hcg Medi-Surge FB WC limits IND BBB(SO) 25 Assigned / IND A3+(SO) Hcg Vijay Oncology TL IND BBB(SO) 70.7 Assigned Hcg Vijay Oncology FB WC limits IND BBB(SO) 4.5 Assigned / IND A3+(SO) Hcge TL IND BBB 10570 Assigned Hcge FB WC limits IND BBB / 4750 Assigned IND A3+ Regal Shipping Pvt. Ltd FBWC IND BBB- 250 Assigned Regal Shipping Pvt. Ltd LTL IND BBB- 364.2 Assigned Seaways Shipping And Logistics TL IND BBB 337.3 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB Seaways Shipping And Logistics FB WC limits IND BBB / 250 Upgraded from Ltd IND A2 IND BB/IND A4+ Sundaram Finance Ltd Aeon Trust 2012 Series A IND AAA(SO) 278.1 Affirmed PTCs Sundaram Finance Ltd Aeon Trust II 2012 Series IND AAA(SO) 260.2 Affirmed A PTCs ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)