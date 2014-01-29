Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd (ABPL) Non-FB WC limits IND A1 20 Assigned Anmol Biscuits Ltd (ABL) Non-FB WC limits IND A1 20 Affirmed Axis Finance Ltd (AFL) CP programme IND A1+ 6000 Affirmed (increased from INR2bn) Axis Finance Ltd (AFL) Secured ST Bk loans IND A1+ 3000 Assigned Axis Finance Ltd (AFL) Unsecured ST Bk loan IND A1+ 2250 Assigned Bansal Biscuits Pvt Ltd (BBPL) Non-FB WC limits IND A1 10 Affirmed Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND A1+ 2000 Upgraded from (Medha Servo) IND A1 increased from INR1,270m) Vishal Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Assigned (VFPL) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd (ABPL) LT loans IND A 125 Assigned Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd (ABPL) FB WC limits IND A 50 Assigned Anmol Biscuits Ltd (ABL) LT loans IND A 205.8 Affirmed (increased from INR134m) Anmol Biscuits Ltd (ABL) FB WC limits IND A 290 Affirmed (increased from INR150m) Axis Finance Ltd (AFL) LT NCD: IND AAA 4000 Assigned Bansal Biscuits Pvt Ltd (BBPL) LT loans IND A 268.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR320m) Bansal Biscuits Pvt Ltd (BBPL) FB WC limits IND A 50 Affirmed (reduced from INR74.4m) Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd FB facility IND A+ / IND 50 Upgraded from (Medha Servo) A1+ IND A /IND A1 (reduced from INR800m) South East Asian Education Bk loans IND BB- 139.79 Assigned Trust (SEAET) South East Asian Education WC Fac IND BB- 48.5 Assigned Trust (SEAET) Vishal Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. TL IND B+ 139.3 Assigned (VFPL) Vishal Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND B+ 230 Assigned (VFPL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now availABLe on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative RedeemABLe Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible RedeemABLe Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-RedeemABLe Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-TaxABLe Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)