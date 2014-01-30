Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ 79.7 Assigned Uflex Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 2850 Upgraded from IND A2 (reduced from INR3,150m) Uflex Ltd LOC limits for capital IND A2+ 600 Upgraded from gooptionally convertible IND A2 debentures (increased from INR513m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhasin Industries Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 40 Assigned Bhasin Industries Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND BB 60.79 Assigned E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 10.3 Assigned E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ 160 Assigned IND A4+ M/S Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt TL - I IND B- 40 Assigned Ltd M/S Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt TL - II IND B- 27.5 Assigned Ltd M/S Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt FB WC limit IND B- / 22.5 Assigned Ltd IND A4 Mahindra And Mahindra purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 3.1 Affirmed Financial Services Ltd Raj Rayon Industries Ltd TL IND D 2206 Downgraded from IND BBB- Raj Rayon Industries Ltd FB limits IND D 1180 Downgraded from IND BBB- / IND A3 Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 750 Downgraded from IND A3 Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Forward contracts IND D 50 Downgraded from IND A3 Shriram Transport Finance Co. second loss credit IND A(SO) 1014.3 Upgraded from Ltd facility IND BBB(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 541.1 Affirmed Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 213.3 Affirmed Ltd facility Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A2 PTCs IND BBB(SO) 2695.6 Affirmed Ltd Trading Engineers TL IND BBB- 60 Withdrawn (International) Ltd Trading Engineers FB WC limits IND BBB- / 500 Affirmed (International) Ltd IND A3 Trading Engineers NFB WC limits IND BBB- / 485 Affirmed (International) Ltd IND A3 Uflex Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB+ 4782.6 Upgraded from IND BBB/IND A2 (reduced from INR7,392.8m) Uflex Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 2500 Upgraded from IND A2+ IND BBB/IND A2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)