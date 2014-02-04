Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 3, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gautam Trading Company Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND A4(exp) 150 Assigned
Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel Non-FB WC limits IND A2 2000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 1292.4 Assigned
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 627.5 Assigned
IND A2
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB / 58 Assigned
IND A2
Ircon-Soma Tollway Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan IND BBB+ 4676.9 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Jasmer Pack Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB/ IND 2.3 Assigned
A4+
Jasmer Pack Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND 85 Assigned
A4+
Karnataka Water And Sanitation Bk TL facility IND 3500 Assigned
Pooled Fund Trust AA-(SO)(exp)
Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel LT debt IND BBB 806.5 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from INR938m)
Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel FB WC limits IND BBB 850 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
