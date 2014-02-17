Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 14, 2014.
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Aishwarya Feeds Non-FB WC limit IND A4 15 Withdrawn
Ktl Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 25 Assigned
M/S Chittaranjan Swain Non-FB limit IND A4 50 Assigned
(Chittaranjan)
Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1456.5 Upgraded
from
IND A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Aishwarya Feeds Proposed FB WC ltd IND B+(exp) 50 Assigned
/ IND A4(exp)
Aishwarya Feeds FB WC limit IND B+ / IND 150 Affirmed
A4
Aravali Infrapower Ltd FB WC limits IND D 2533 Assigned
Aravali Infrapower Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 3934 Assigned
Aravali Infrapower Ltd TL IND D 4228 Assigned
Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd TL IND BBB- 197.2 Assigned
Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 650 Assigned
IND A3
Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 600 Assigned
IND A3
Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 180 Assigned
Hotel Jayapushpam Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Hotel Jayapushpam Pvt Ltd long-TL IND 140 Assigned
BB-(exp)
Ktl Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/INDA4+ 590 Assigned
M/S Chittaranjan Swain TL IND B+ 4.7 Assigned
(Chittaranjan)
M/S Chittaranjan Swain FB limit IND B+ 35 Assigned
(Chittaranjan)
Pan Time Finance Company Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Ltd
Pan Time Finance Company Pvt. Long-TL IND D 89.7 Assigned
Ltd
Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded
from
IND BBB-
Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd FB limits (increased from IND BBB 700 Upgraded
INR450m) from
IND BBB-
Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd TL (reduced from IND BBB 80.7 Upgraded
INR127.3m) from IND BBB-
Sai Maatarini Tollways Ltd LT IND BB+ 13973.5 Assigned
Salcomp Manufacturing India LT Issuer Rating BBB+ Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Salcomp Manufacturing India FB WC IND BBB+/ 600 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd IND A2+.
Seth Industrial Corporation TL IND BB+ 27.1 Assigned
Seth Industrial Corporation FB WC limit IND BB+/IND 200 Assigned
A4+
Seth Industrial Corporation Non-FB WC limit IND BB+/IND 30 Assigned
A4+
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
