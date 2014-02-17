Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Feeds Non-FB WC limit IND A4 15 Withdrawn Ktl Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 25 Assigned M/S Chittaranjan Swain Non-FB limit IND A4 50 Assigned (Chittaranjan) Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1456.5 Upgraded from IND A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Feeds Proposed FB WC ltd IND B+(exp) 50 Assigned / IND A4(exp) Aishwarya Feeds FB WC limit IND B+ / IND 150 Affirmed A4 Aravali Infrapower Ltd FB WC limits IND D 2533 Assigned Aravali Infrapower Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 3934 Assigned Aravali Infrapower Ltd TL IND D 4228 Assigned Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd TL IND BBB- 197.2 Assigned Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 650 Assigned IND A3 Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 600 Assigned IND A3 Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 180 Assigned Hotel Jayapushpam Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Hotel Jayapushpam Pvt Ltd long-TL IND 140 Assigned BB-(exp) Ktl Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/INDA4+ 590 Assigned M/S Chittaranjan Swain TL IND B+ 4.7 Assigned (Chittaranjan) M/S Chittaranjan Swain FB limit IND B+ 35 Assigned (Chittaranjan) Pan Time Finance Company Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Ltd Pan Time Finance Company Pvt. Long-TL IND D 89.7 Assigned Ltd Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from IND BBB- Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd FB limits (increased from IND BBB 700 Upgraded INR450m) from IND BBB- Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd TL (reduced from IND BBB 80.7 Upgraded INR127.3m) from IND BBB- Sai Maatarini Tollways Ltd LT IND BB+ 13973.5 Assigned Salcomp Manufacturing India LT Issuer Rating BBB+ Affirmed Pvt Ltd Salcomp Manufacturing India FB WC IND BBB+/ 600 Affirmed Pvt Ltd IND A2+. Seth Industrial Corporation TL IND BB+ 27.1 Assigned Seth Industrial Corporation FB WC limit IND BB+/IND 200 Assigned A4+ Seth Industrial Corporation Non-FB WC limit IND BB+/IND 30 Assigned A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)