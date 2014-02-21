Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Siva Swathi Constructions Pvt Non-FB facility IND A4+ 1400 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR1,950m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jubilant Agri And Consumer Long-TL IND BBB- 2029 Affirmed Products Ltd (reduced from INR2,400m) Jubilant Agri And Consumer FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 850 Affirmed Products Ltd IND A3 (increased from INR750m) Jubilant Agri And Consumer NFB WC limits IND BBB-/ 2000 Affirmed Products Ltd IND A3 (increased from INR1,650m) Sandhar Technologies Ltd TL IND A- 193.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,201.2m) Sandhar Technologies Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 600 Affirmed IND A1 Sandhar Technologies Ltd NFB WC IND A-/ 112 Affirmed IND A1 Bank Of Baroda Lower tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 25000 Assigned debt Bank Of Baroda Basel III Tier 2 IND AAA 10000 Assigned instruments Jubilant Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 50 Affirmed IND A3 (reduced from INR250m) Jubilant Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 50 Affirmed IND A3 (reduced from INR500m) Novel Sugar Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 47.5 upgraded from IND BB- Siva Swathi Constructions Pvt FB facility IND BB+ 520 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR500m) Siva Swathi Constructions Pvt TL IND BB+ 14.8 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR23.4m) Steel Strips Wheels Ltd TL IND A- 2076.5 Affirmed (enhanced from INR1,201m) Steel Strips Wheels Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 2000 Affirmed IND A2+ (enhanced from INR1,500m): Steel Strips Wheels Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A- / 2600 Affirmed IND A2+ (enhanced from INR1,920m) Sundial Mining And Metals Llp LT IND B- - Assigned Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 65 Assigned Vama Woven Fab Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 120 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)