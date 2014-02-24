Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rc All-Tech Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 25 Assigned Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Assigned Ta Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Ta Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC limits IND A4+(exp) 50 Assigned Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 22.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bmw Enterprises FBL IND BB 240 Assigned Emco Energy'S Bank Loans WC facility IND BBB 6200 Assigned Emco Energy'S Bank Loans CC IND BBB 3250 Assigned Emco Energy'S Bank Loans BG IND BBB 950 Assigned Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 22 Assigned Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB- / 2 Assigned IND A4+ Nageen Prakashan Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 43 Assigned IND A4+ Rc All-Tech Systems Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 12.5 Assigned Rc All-Tech Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL IND BB- (exp)5 Assigned Rc All-Tech Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND BB- 18 Assigned (exp)/ IND A4+(exp) Rc All-Tech Systems Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 12 Assigned IND A4+ Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 20 Assigned A4+ Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 977 Assigned Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+/IND 310 Assigned A4+ Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+/IND 500 Assigned A4+ Ta Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Assigned (exp)/ IND A4+(exp) Ta Hydraulics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 20 Assigned IND A4+ Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 60 Assigned Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 19.45 Assigned Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL IND B+ 13.05 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)