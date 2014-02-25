Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- N.M.Industries Pvt Ltd (NMIPL) non-FB limits IND A2(SO) 850 Assigned N.M.Industries Pvt Ltd (NMIPL) proposed non-FBL IND A2(SO) 300 Assigned (exp) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh State Finance Series II - 2008 IND A(SO) 1290 Assigned Corporation (APSFC) Andhra Pradesh State Finance Series III - 2008 IND A(SO) 1000 Assigned Corporation (APSFC) Andhra Pradesh State Finance Series IV - 2009 IND A(SO) 1210 Assigned Corporation (APSFC) Andhra Pradesh State Finance Series V - 2012 IND A(SO) 2000 Assigned Corporation (APSFC) Andhra Pradesh State Finance Series VI - 2013 IND A(SO) 3200 Assigned Corporation (APSFC) Andhra Pradesh State Finance TL IND BBB+ 250 Assigned Corporation (APSFC) Andhra Pradesh State Finance secured overdraft IND BBB+ 250 Assigned Corporation (APSFC) Rai Bahadur Mathura Dass TL IND B 90 Assigned Education Foundation (RBMDEF) Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd Line of credit (TL) IND BB 11.34 Assigned (SPPPL) Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 8.6 Assigned (SPPPL) Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB / IND 50 Assigned (SPPPL) A4+ Solar Print Process Pvt Ltd Letter of guarantee IND BB / IND 5.8 Assigned (SPPPL) A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)