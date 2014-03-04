Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Himalaya Drug Company Non-FB limits IND A1 200 Affirmed (increased from INR110m) Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 18.5 Upgraded from IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Himalaya Drug Company LT loans IND A- 173 Affirmed (reduced from INR302.5m) Himalaya Drug Company FB WC limits IND A- 1200 Affirmed (increased from INR 900m) IL&FS Transportation Networks Long-TL IND A 5500 Assigned Ltd IL&FS Transportation Networks NCD IND A(exp) 5000 Assigned Ltd Kayaar Exports Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 192.2 Assigned Kayaar Exports Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB-/ 130 Assigned IND A3 Manav Vikas Evam Seva Sansthan Bk loans IND D 53.46 Migrated (suspended) from IND D Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd TL facility IND BBB 3550 Assigned NTPC Bhel Power Projects Pvt Non-FB limits IND A+(exp)/ 180 Assigned Ltd IND A1+(exp) NTPC Bhel Power Projects Pvt Non-FBL IND A+/ 1520 Assigned Ltd IND A1+ NTPC Bhel Power Projects Pvt FB limits IND A+/ 300 Assigned Ltd IND A1+ Orissa Women'S Development Bk Fac IND B(exp) 270 Assigned Association Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 184.3 Upgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR192.2m) Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ 140 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND B+/ IND A4 STFCL CV Trust Jan 2014 Second loss credit facilityIND A(SO) 331.54 Assigned (exp) STFCL CV Trust Jan 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 4196.76 Assigned (exp) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)