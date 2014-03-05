Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhpl NCD IND 13.1 Assigned
A-(SO)(exp)
Adhpl Long-TL IND BBB 7606.4 Affirmed
(reduced from INR8,373.6m):
Adhpl Non-FB WC facility IND BBB / 141 Affirmed
IND A2
(reduced from INR201.5m)
Choudhary Bhim Singh Institute TL IND D 154.1 Assigned
Of Science & Technology Trust
Cosmos Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND C 620 Upgraded from
IND B+
Punjab State Cooperative Milk FB limits IND BBB / 1400 Affirmed
Producers' Federation Ltd IND A2
Punjab State Cooperative Milk Non-FB limits IND BBB / 2000 Affirmed
Producers' Federation Ltd IND A2
Rathnavel Subramaniam (Rvs) Bk loan IND BBB 1910.6 Upgraded from
Educational Trust IND BBB-
(increased from INR1,692.47m)
Rathnavel Subramaniam (Rvs) FB WC IND BBB 70 Upgraded from
Educational Trust IND BBB-
(increased from INR20m)
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial TL IND B+ 120 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 200 Assigned
Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd TL secured IND B 68.34 Assigned
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
