Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 5, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Non-fund-base WC limits IND A4+ 16.2 Assigned
Ltd. (KTMPL)
NCML Industries Ltd (NCML) non-FBL IND A2 (exp) 708 Assigned
NCML Industries Ltd (NCML) non-FB limits IND A2 7292 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dinesh Oils Ltd (DOL) TL IND BB+ 59.4 Assigned
Dinesh Oils Ltd (DOL) FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 50 Assigned
A4+
Dinesh Oils Ltd (DOL) Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 1732 Assigned
A4+
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. TL IND BB- 53.5 Assigned
Ltd. (KTMPL)
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Fund-base WC limits IND BB- 35 Assigned
Ltd. (KTMPL)
Kundan Rice Mills Ltd (KRML) FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 850 Upgraded from
A4+ IND BB
/Affirmed
(increased from INR400m)
Kundan Rice Mills Ltd (KRML) non-FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND 1500 Upgraded from
A4+ IND BB /
Affirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd (LIPL) Long -TL IND AA+ 6000 Affirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd (LIPL) NCDs: IND AA+ 5000 Affirmed
NCML Industries Ltd (NCML) long-TL IND BBB+ 510 Assigned
NCML Industries Ltd (NCML) FB limits: IND BBB+ 743.5 Assigned
Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 330 Assigned
(PHEPL)
Vishnu Rice Mills (VRM) TL IND B+ 7.8 Assigned
Vishnu Rice Mills (VRM) TL IND B+ 9 Assigned
Vishnu Rice Mills (VRM) Proposed FB WC limit IND B+ (exp) 20 Assigned
/IND A4
(exp)
Vishnu Rice Mills (VRM) FB WC limit IND B+ / IND 50 Assigned
A4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
