Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), forMErly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruMEnts as of March 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Corporation Ltd (ACL) non-FB limits: IND A3 220 Upgraded from IND A4+ Arena Lifestyle Pvt Ltd (ALPL) Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Withdrawn Ketan Construction Ltd (KCL) Non-FB WC limits IND A3 4000 Assigned KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd (KSR) Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 75 Assigned KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd (KSR) Proposed NFB WC limits IND A4+ (exp)1125 Assigned Majestic Exports (ME) Non-FB WC limit IND A4 3.5 AffirMEd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Corporation Ltd (ACL) long-TL IND BB+ 5.4 Withdrawn Adhunik Corporation Ltd (ACL) FB limits IND BBB- 550 Upgraded from IND BB+ Arena Lifestyle Pvt Ltd (ALPL) FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 400 AffirMEd A4+ Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd (BSPL) FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Assigned Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd (BSPL) Long-TL IND BB- 32 Assigned Ketan Construction Ltd (KCL) FB WC limits IND BBB- 750 Assigned KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd (KSR) Proposed FB WC limits IND BB- 260 Assigned (exp) /IND A4+(exp) KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd (KSR) FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND 40 Assigned A4+ Majestic Exports (ME) Long-TL IND B+ 11.4 Upgraded from IND B Majestic Exports (ME) Proposed long-TL IND B+ (exp) 21 Assigned Majestic Exports (ME) FB WC limit IND B+/ IND 140 Upgraded from A4 IND B/ AffirMEd Mmfsl DA Dec 2010 - 1 purchaser payouts IND AA+ (SO) 243.4 AffirMEd Model Exims (ME) FB limits IND BB-/ IND 135 Assigned A4+ R A Parikh Jewellers (RAPJ) FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Assigned R A Parikh Jewellers (RAPJ) FB WC limits IND BB- (exp)60 Assigned Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy senior project TL IND BBB+ 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd (RSTEPL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-ComMErcial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-ImMEdiate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -MEdium term Debenture; MTN-MEdium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not MEaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post ShipMEnt & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.