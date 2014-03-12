Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Midwest Granite Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 22.5 Assigned Mittal Hospitals Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 350 Downgraded from IND A4+ (increased from INR 8m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 155.1 Upgraded from IND BB- ( Reduced from INR 227.2m) Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 700 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB- / IND A4+ Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- / 5 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB- / IND A4+ Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 268.4 Upgraded from IND BB- (Reduced from INR 355.3m) Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 940 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB- / IND A4+ Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- / 35 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB- / IND A4+ Fateh Chand Charitable Trust TL IND BB+ 263.1 Assigned Fateh Chand Charitable Trust Non-FB facility (BG) IND BB+ 103.5 Assigned Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Debt programme IND AA- 6500 Assigned (SO)(exp) Kundan Care Products Ltd WC limits IND BB/ IND 280 Assigned A4+ Midwest Granite Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 1200 Assigned IND A3 Mittal Hospitals Ltd TL IND B+ 2230 Downgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR 185.45m) Mittal Hospitals Ltd FB CC limits IND B+ 350 Downgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR 17.5m) North Eastern Knowledge Bk loans IND B 239.59 Assigned Foundation ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)