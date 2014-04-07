Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hela Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC IND A1 107.5 Affirmed (increased from INR72m) Nawa Engineers And Consultants Non-FB WC limits IND A3 160 Assigned Pvt Ltd Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 768 Outstanding Ltd Tara Aerospace Systems Ltd NFB WC IND A1 165 Affirmed (increased from INR76m) Tara Aerospace Systems Ltd NFB WC IND A1 76 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 412.5 Affirmed (increased from INR200m) Tata Lockheed Martin Non-FB WC IND A1 55.5 Assigned Aerostructures Ltd Winsome International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 14.7 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Constructions FB limits IND BB 120 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Bharat Constructions Non-FB limits IND BB 230 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 100 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB 200 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+ (suspended) Ennore Coke Ltd TL IND B 367.7 Withdrawn (suspended) Ennore Coke Ltd FB limits IND B 122.5 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Ennore Coke Ltd Non-FB limits IND B 1650 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Ennore Coke Ltd Treasury (forex) IND B 33 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Hela Systems Pvt Ltd FB WC IND A 350 Affirmed (increased from INR328m Kalinga Institute Of Long-TL Bk Fac IND BBB+ 2577.69 Upgraded from Industrial Technology Society IND BBB- (increased from INR2,474.92m) Kalinga Institute Of FB facility (overdraft) IND BBB+ 1150 Upgraded from Industrial Technology Society IND BBB- (increased from INR500m) Kalinga Institute Of Non-FB facility (BGs) IND BBB+ 90 Upgraded from Industrial Technology Society IND BBB- (increased from INR70m) Nawa Engineers And Consultants Long-TL IND BBB- 73.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nawa Engineers And Consultants FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A3 Nawa Engineers And Consultants Stand by line of Credit IND BBB-/ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A3 Neerajaksha Iron & Steel Pvt FB WC limits IND C/ IND A460 Downgraded Ltd from IND B / Affirmed (increased from INR20m) Neerajaksha Iron & Steel Pvt Long-TL IND D 86.45 Downgraded Ltd from IND B (reduced from INR121.9m ) Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt TL limits IND BB 385 Outstanding Ltd Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 847 Outstanding Ltd A4+ Society For The Advancement Of FB WC Fac IND BBB- 90.4 Assigned Environmental Sciences Society For The Advancement Of Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB- 61 Assigned Environmental Sciences Society For The Advancement Of Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB- 95 Assigned Environmental Sciences SREI - Direct Assignment - SLCF IND A-(SO) 324 Affirmed December 11 - I SREI - Direct Assignment - Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 834.2 Affirmed December 11 - I Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh Bk loans IND BB- 15.23 Assigned Smruti Pratishthan Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh FB WC Fac IND BB- 20 Assigned Smruti Pratishthan Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh Non-FB WC Fac IND BB- 48 Assigned Smruti Pratishthan Tara Aerospace Systems Ltd TL IND A 330 Affirmed (increased from INR200m) Tara Aerospace Systems Ltd FB WC IND A 280 Affirmed (increased from INR150m) Tara Aerospace Systems Ltd TL IND A 200 Assigned Tara Aerospace Systems Ltd FB WC IND A 150 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd TL IND A 150 Affirmed Tata Advanced Systems Ltd FB WC limit IND A 300 Affirmed (increased from INR150m) Tata Lockheed Martin FB WC IND A 300 Assigned Aerostructures Ltd Winsome International Ltd TL IND BB+ 2.15 Affirmed Winsome International Ltd FB limits IND BB+/ IND 160 Affirmed A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.