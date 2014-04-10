Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Permeshwar Creations Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND A4 280 Affirmed Permeshwar Creations Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 20 Affirmed Punjab National Bank certificates of deposit IND A1+ 150000 Affirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Global Entropolis (Vizag) Pvt LTL IND B 2000 Withdrawn Ltd Guru Nanak Foundation TL IND BBB- 90 Assigned Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series I NCD IND AAA(SO) 2560 Assigned Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series II NCD IND AAA(SO) 8540 Assigned Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series III NCD IND AAA(SO) 15250 Assigned Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series IV NCD IND AAA(SO) 3650 Assigned Kamal International FB WC limits IND B+/ 90.3 Assigned IND A4 Punjab National Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AAA 10000 Affirmed Punjab National Bank Basel II Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 10000 Affirmed subordinated bonds Reliance Infrastructure Ltd debt programme IND 27250 Assigned AA(SO)(exp) Religare Enterprises put option monetisation IND AAA(SO) 6250 Assigned Terminus Infrastructures India TL IND BBB 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)