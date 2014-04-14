Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac: IND A4 1 Withdrawn (suspended) BTT Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 110 Downgraded from IND BB/IND A4+ Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST debt programm IND A1+ 4000 Affirmed Trident Chemphar Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 800 Assigned (exp) Trident Chemphar Ltd NFB WC Fac IND A3+ 1620 Assigned Trident Chemphar Ltd FB WC Fac IND A3+ 80 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed deposit programme IND TAA Upgraded from IND TAA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agio Paper & Industries Ltd TL IND C 165 Withdrawn (suspended) Agio Paper & Industries Ltd WC TL IND C 90 Withdrawn (suspended) Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Funded interest TL IND C 52.5 Withdrawn (suspended) BTT Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND D 121.5 Downgraded from IND BB Dadiji Steels Ltd LT Issuer Rating: IND BB withdrawn (suspended) Dadiji Steels Ltd Long-TL IND BB 6.83 Withdrawn (suspended) Dadiji Steels Ltd FB Fac IND BB 57.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Iiert March 2014 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) Assigned Karnataka Cooperative Milk WC facility IND A (exp) 700 Affirmed Producers Federation (KMF) Ltd (reduced from INR1,000m) Karnataka Cooperative Milk WC facility IND A 700 Affirmed Producers Federation (KMF) Ltd (increased from INR400m) Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 227 Withdrawn (suspended) Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B 62.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd LT debt programme IND AA 7500 Upgraded from IND AA- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd LT Bk loans IND AA 89460 Upgraded from IND AA- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd LT Issuer Rating: IND AA Upgraded from IND AA- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs: IND AA 2000 Assigned Tamil Nadu Transmission Bonds IND A (SO) Affirmed Corporation Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)