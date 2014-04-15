Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 14, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allure Gift Wraps Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 15 Assigned
JBF Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 12425 Assigned
JBF Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 500 Assigned
JBF Industries Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits IND A1(exp) 3500 Assigned
(decreased from INR4,000m)
SR Foils And Tissue Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 1430 Downgraded
from IND A4+
Sutlej Textiles And Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A1 600 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allure Gift Wraps Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 55 Assigned
Ethos Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 52.8 Assigned
Ethos Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 360 Assigned
IND A4+
Ethos Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / 26 Assigned
IND A4+
Ethos Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB+(exp) 85 Assigned
/ IND
A4+(exp)
JBF Industries Ltd TL IND A- 3475 Assigned
JBF Industries Ltd FB limits IND A- 3465 Assigned
ML Trust-2 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 376.8 Assigned
Petronet Lng Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 3000 Affirmed
Shree Hari Om Foods TL IND B 6 Assigned
Shree Hari Om Foods TL IND B / IND 120 Assigned
A4
SR Foils And Tissue Ltd TL IND D 402.7 Downgraded
from IND BB+
SR Foils And Tissue Ltd FB limits IND D 1920 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Strands Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 16.5 Withdrawn
Strands Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC limits IND B+ 105 Upgraded from
IND B-
Sutlej Textiles And Industries TL IND A+ 5234.8 Assigned
Ltd
Sutlej Textiles And Industries FB WC limits IND A+ 4750 Assigned
Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
