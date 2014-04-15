Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allure Gift Wraps Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 15 Assigned JBF Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 12425 Assigned JBF Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 500 Assigned JBF Industries Ltd Proposed Non-FB limits IND A1(exp) 3500 Assigned (decreased from INR4,000m) SR Foils And Tissue Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 1430 Downgraded from IND A4+ Sutlej Textiles And Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A1 600 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allure Gift Wraps Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 55 Assigned Ethos Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 52.8 Assigned Ethos Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 360 Assigned IND A4+ Ethos Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ / 26 Assigned IND A4+ Ethos Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB+(exp) 85 Assigned / IND A4+(exp) JBF Industries Ltd TL IND A- 3475 Assigned JBF Industries Ltd FB limits IND A- 3465 Assigned ML Trust-2 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 376.8 Assigned Petronet Lng Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 3000 Affirmed Shree Hari Om Foods TL IND B 6 Assigned Shree Hari Om Foods TL IND B / IND 120 Assigned A4 SR Foils And Tissue Ltd TL IND D 402.7 Downgraded from IND BB+ SR Foils And Tissue Ltd FB limits IND D 1920 Downgraded from IND BB+ Strands Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 16.5 Withdrawn Strands Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC limits IND B+ 105 Upgraded from IND B- Sutlej Textiles And Industries TL IND A+ 5234.8 Assigned Ltd Sutlej Textiles And Industries FB WC limits IND A+ 4750 Assigned Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)