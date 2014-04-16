Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 20000 Assigned (SAIL) Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 60000 Assigned (SAIL) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Steel Authority Of India Ltd medium-term debt programme IND TAAA 10000 Assigned (SAIL) - public deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Charters Ltd (AICL) NCD (NCD) programme IND AAA (SO) 950 Affirmed Air India Ltd (AIL) NCD (NCD) programme IND AAA (SO) 7000 Affirmed Indo Farm Equipment Ltd (Indo TL: IND BBB 138.8 Affirmed Farm) (increased from INR 137.1m) Indo Farm Equipment Ltd (Indo FB WC credit limits IND BBB / 750 Affirmed Farm) IND A3+ increased from INR 600m Indo Farm Equipment Ltd (Indo non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB / 50 Affirmed Farm) IND A3+ (increased from INR40m) Lafarge India Pvt Ltd (LIPL) Long-TL IND AA+ 6000 Assigned Lafarge India Pvt Ltd (LIPL) NCDs IND AA+ 5000 Assigned Sansar Cv Trust Mar 2013 IV Series A1 PTCs: IND BBB (SO) 591.3 Affirmed Sansar Cv Trust Mar 2013 IV Series A2 PTCs: IND BBB (SO) 45.9 Affirmed Steel Authority Of India Ltd FB WC limits IND AAA 45000 Assigned (SAIL) Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT non-FB Bk limits IND AAA 70000 Assigned (SAIL) (reduced from INR80bn): Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bk loan: IND AAA 20000 Assigned (SAIL) Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 150000 Assigned (SAIL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)