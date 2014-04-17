Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd FB limit (stand by line IND A4 20 Assigned credit) Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 180 Assigned CLP India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 8900 Assigned Gangakhed Sugars And Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 760 Withdrawn (suspended) H.L. Passey Engineering Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 35 Assigned Ltd Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Short-TL IND A1 350 Withdrawn Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A1 100 Withdrawn Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Financial market line IND A1 20 Affirmed Mihijam Vanaspati Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 100 Withdrawn (suspended) Seam Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 75 Withdrawn (suspended) Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 4700 Withdrawn (suspended) Welspun Global Brands Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 186.5 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aroma Biotech Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 130 Assigned Aroma Biotech Pvt Ltd TL IND D 471 Assigned Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 23 Assigned Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd FB limit (CC) IND B+ 200 Assigned CLP India Pvt Ltd FBL IND AAA 1800 Assigned CLP India Pvt Ltd FB/Non-FB limits IND AAA/ IND 6050 Assigned A1+ Feedatives Pharma Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 130 Withdrawn (suspended) Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 28.3 Withdrawn (suspended) Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 65 Withdrawn (suspended) Gangakhed Sugars And Energy Ltd TL IND BB- 2884.2 Withdrawn (suspended) Gangakhed Sugars And Energy Ltd FB limits IND BB- 1500 Withdrawn (suspended) H.L. Passey Engineering Pvt FB WC limits IND BB 55 Assigned Ltd Hanumant Vanijya Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 130 Suspended (suspended) Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd CC limit IND A-/ IND 300 Affirmed A1 (increased from INR30m) Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Bk Fac IND A-/ IND 300 Affirmed A1 (increased from INR70m, including BG/LC/LuT/CC/Line of credit/Short Term loan) Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Buyer's credit IND A-/ IND 500 Affirmed A1 (increased from INR250m) Mihijam Vanaspati Ltd FB limits IND B 85 Withdrawn (suspended) Platinum Trust - February 2014 Series A pass though IND AAA (SO) 507 Assigned Tranche II(Originated By CIFCL) certificates Seam Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 60 Withdrawn (suspended) Seam Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 160 Withdrawn (suspended) Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd TL IND BBB+ 166.8 Withdrawn (suspended) Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 2050 Withdrawn (suspended) Usha Martin Ltd TL IND A+ 33886.8 Assigned Usha Martin Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 8000 Assigned Usha Martin Ltd LT Non-FB limits IND A+ 5400 Assigned Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits IND A 3880 Outstanding (increased from INR3.53bn) Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limit IND A 412.1 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 