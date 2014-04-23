Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of ApRIL 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- P.E. Erectors Pvt Ltd (PEEPL) Non-FB WC limits (BG) IND A4+ 100 Assigned Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 100 Assigned (CPCPL) (exp) Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 4350 Assigned (CPCPL) R.V.R. Technologies Ltd (RVR) Non-FB WC limits IND A4 10 Assigned Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd (VPPL) Non-FB WC limits IND A4 11 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- P.E. Erectors Pvt Ltd (PEEPL) FB WC limits IND BB+ 45 Assigned Avani Vanijya Pvt Ltd (AVPL) FB limits IND D 110 Downgraded from IND A4 Canara Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AAA - Affirmed Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd FB limits: IND BBB+ / 300 Assigned (CPCPL) IND A2+ Evershine Towers Pvt Ltd (ETPL) FB limits IND D 110 Suspended Evershine Towers Pvt Ltd (ETPL) Non-FB limits: IND D 35 Suspended Exotica International (EI) FB limits IND D 270 Suspended Exotica International (EI) Non-FB limits: IND D 25 Suspended M/S Vibfast Pigments (VP) FB WC limits IND B+/ IND 98.2 Assigned A4 Plastolene Polymers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 493 Suspended (PPPL) Plastolene Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND D 40 Suspended (PPPL) Platinum Trust March 2013 Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AAA (SO) 1016.7 Affirmed R S Vanijya Pvt Ltd (RSV) FB limits IND D 200 Suspended R S Vanijya Pvt Ltd (RSV) Non-FB limits: IND D 60 Suspended R.V.R. Technologies Ltd (RVR) FB WC limits IND C 30 Assigned R.V.R. Technologies Ltd (RVR) Long-TL IND D 27.3 Assigned Restore Machines (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 90 Suspended (RMIPL) Restore Machines (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND D 10 Suspended (RMIPL) Roto India Enterprise (RIL) FB limits IND D 200 Suspended Roto India Enterprise (RIL) Non-FB limits: IND D 50 Suspended S R Enterprises (SRE) FB limits IND D 160* Suspended *total limits not to exceed INR160m S R Enterprises (SRE) Non-FB limits: IND D 30* Suspended *total limits not to exceed INR160m Sefpl Da March 12 - III Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 312.5 Affirmed Small Operators Trust II 2013 SLCF IND A (SO) 245.5 Affirmed Small Operators Trust II 2013 Series A2 PTC (PTCs) IND AAA (SO) 863.8 Affirmed Small Operators Trust II 2013 Series A3 PTCs: IND AAA (SO) 898.4 Affirmed SREI - Direct Assignment - Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 1703.1 Affirmed February 12 - I Stfcl Da Feb 2011-04 Purchaser payouts IND AA (SO) 105.9 Affirmed Stfcl Da Feb 2011-04 Liquidity facility IND AA (SO) 32.5 Affirmed Stfcl Da Feb 2011-04 Second loss credit IND AA (SO) 59 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Sukhsagar Infotech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 250 Suspended (SIPL) Sukhsagar Infotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND D 26.5 Suspended (SIPL) Vaishno International Pvt. FB WC limits IND BB+ / 385 Assigned Ltd. (VIPL) IND A4+ Vaishno International Pvt. Long-TL: IND BB+ 150.5 Assigned Ltd. (VIPL) Vaishno International Pvt. Non-FB WC limits: IND BB+/ IND 53.5 Assigned Ltd. (VIPL) A4+ Variety Prints Pvt Ltd (VPPL) FB limits IND D 14 Suspended Variety Prints Pvt Ltd (VPPL) Non-FB limits: IND D 150 Suspended Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd (VPPL) FB WC limits IND B+/ IND 93.5 Assigned A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 