Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd Non FB limits IND A2+ 1800 Assigned Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A2+ Assigned Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd Non FB limits IND A4 6.5 Withdrawn (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Bio Tech Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Amar Bio Tech Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ A4 75 Assigned Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Secured, redeemable and IND AA- (SO) 6445 Assigned non-convertible TB Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Secured, redeemable and IND AA- (SO) 5120 Reaffirmed non-convertible TB Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Mcc Pta India Corp Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 2100 Assigned Mudremane Coffee Curers LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Mudremane Coffee Curers FB WC limits IND BB/ A4 250 Assigned Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2430.29 Assigned Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A- 120 Assigned Raipur Development Authority LT Bk loan IND BBB+ 5000 Assigned Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd 3-year secured NCD IND A 500 Assigned Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Withdrawn (suspended) Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd TL IND B 280 Withdrawn (suspended) Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND B 48.5 Withdrawn (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.